Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place.
For many, the holiday season begins by decorating the halls and windows. Even though the process of putting up Christmas lights is labor intensive, many locals feel the rewards are worth all the work.
“I have always enjoyed decorating said,” Steve Arnold. “I decorate for about five different holidays.” Referring to the motivation behind all the effort, Arnold added, “For Christmas, I try to carry on the tradition from my mom and dad. They loved to decorate.”
The atmosphere was reminiscent of Christmas past while he spent the weekend on a ladder putting up lights on the roofline. After placing spotlights in the yard to highlight the wreaths placed along the porch, he said he still had some more decorating to accomplish and added, “My parents always made each Christmas special, so I try to do the same.”
Holiday decorating is so popular that according to a recent survey commissioned by Singulart, many Tennesseans start the project on November 23. For those looking to get into the festive mood, interior experts at Singulart worked with designer Victoria Maria Geyer to reveal some top tips for creating a festive atmosphere at home. "Nothing screams Christmas quite like a traditional dinner with all the trimmings," said Geyer. "So, it makes sense to create a beautiful table setting, seeing as it's where we spend a lot of time with our family and friends."
While decorating is only a small part of the traditions surrounding the holiday season, it remains an integral part of celebrating. As many enjoy the lights and decorations around town, it is good to reflect on how blessed Johnson County is to have residents that take the time to care for their homes and each other. That community spirit will remain special and continue long after the lights are taken down.
