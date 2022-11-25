Update:
Authorities say, Kip Arney Jr. Has been found safe
Earlier post:
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the publics assistance in locating a person reported missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office Kip Arney Jr. has been reported missing.
His current whereabouts is unknown, and it is believed that he may have trouble returning home without assistance. Last contact was on or about the 14th of November in Johnson County. He is believed to be traveling in a 1986 Ford Ranger Blue in color, Tennessee Tag 498BFMD
If you have seen this individual or have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at
423-727-7761.
Tamas Mondovics
Editor
