Update:
"On August 7th, just after 11:30 PM, Emmitt Mahala was reported missing to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Family members reported last seeing Emmitt between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m., riding his bicycle in the 300 block of Mill Creek Road.
Deputies immediately began conducting a ground search and utilizing drones to search from the air. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted, and an Endangered Child Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, just after 2:00 p.m., Emmitt was located safely near Greggs Branch Road in Butler by a ground search team.
The investigation into the circumstances leading to his disappearance remains ongoing.
We appreciate the assistance of the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the numerous other local and state agencies that provided assistance."
Earlier post:
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Johnson County boy
Age: 7 Sex: Male Race: White Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Height: 3'10" Weight: 65 Missing From: August 7, 2023 Missing Since: 08/07/2023 An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for 7-year-old Emmitt Tambridge Mahala. Emmitt is a white male, 3'10", 65 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Emmitt was last seen wearing a dark color t-shirt with lime green shorts and red/grey light up shoes. Emmitt was last seen on August 7, 2023 riding his orange and white bicycle in the 300 block of Mill Creek Rd in Johnson County. If you have seen Emmitt or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 423-727-7761 or TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.