A massive search for a missing 7-year-old Johnson County boy, Emmitt Mahala, ended Tuesday afternoon on a positive note.
Missing overnight and most of the following day, Emmitt was located safely near Greggs Branch Road in Butler by a ground search team.
According to JCSO Chief Investigator Shawn Brown, the "diligence and involvement of numerous law enforcement agencies led to the safety recovery of the young boy."
Brown said Emmitt was found just after 2:00 p.m., nearly eight miles from where he was reportedly last seen riding his bike.
The search for the boy involved some 75 law enforcement officers, including Johnson County Sheriff's deputies, members of the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and some members of the local community.
Emmitt was reported missing just after 11:30 p.m, after last seen between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m., riding his bicycle in the 300 block of Mill Creek Road. The TBI issued the alert shortly before 5 a.m. the following morning.
Brown stated that deputies immediately began conducting a ground search and utilizing drones to search from the air. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted, and an Endangered Child Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.
While there was no official civilian search organized, a number of local residents, neighbors, and family friends assisted with the search and were seen riding their ATVs alongside the roadways in the vicinity of Emmitt's home.
Neva, residents Ben May and Steven Isdell with Sunny Day Junk Removal business put their work on hold and were seen canvassing the area in hopes of finding Emmitt or at least perhaps some clues of his whereabouts.
"We know Emmitt and have to do something to help find him, said May as he stopped his search for a minute near Mill Creek Road.
Isdell agreed when he said, "We do what we can to help and have no problem putting things on hold to find Emmitt," he said.
As to how Emmitt ended up so far from home and whether he rode his bike or was driven to where he was found, Brown said, "is being investigated." Brown added that Emmitt's parents were located and interviewed during the search.
Local resident and family friend Sylvia Humphrey shed more light on things when she said, "Emmitt was found in a white Hummer, where he spent the night. His orange and black bike, which was found first, was located near the Big Dry Run Volunteer Fire Station, about three miles from where he spent the night.
Humphrey said Emmitt was happy to see her and told her he was hungry and thirsty, but otherwise, he was doing well and was in good spirits.
He is in good hands now," Humphrey said with a sigh of relief.
Brown said the Department of Children’s Services had been contacted.
The investigation into the circumstances leading to Emmitt's disappearance remains ongoing. Johnson County currently has a number of missing persons, cold cases on its list.
Brown wanted to thank all involved with the positive result of the effort and said, "We appreciate the assistance of the numerous local and state agencies that provided assistance."
For information about the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, please visit www.johnsoncountysd.org or call (423) 727-7761.