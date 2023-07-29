On July 18, the Steven Marshall Memorial Youth Athletics Fund presented a $1000.00 donation to the 2023 Johnson County Middle School Football Program.
The donation was presented by some of Steven’s family members to Head Coach Devin Shaw, Assistant Coaches Mike McNutt, Robbie McCulloch, and the entire Middle School football Team. Marshall’s family was humbled by the many thanks, hugs, and appreciation shown by all those young men.
It is wonderful to know that the Middle School is well-represented by such great kids and a caring coaching staff. They are representing the county well, on and off the field, said Mike Hensley, Steven’s father-in-law and Fund Chairman.
Coach Devin Shaw expressed he is thankful for the donation from the family of Steven Marshall. “I was honored to get to know Steven when his oldest son Tanner was coming into middle school. Steven was the first parent that year to reach out to me and ask if he could help with absolutely anything. He took our film of every game that season, home and away, because he was one that never missed a game."
Shaw continues, “I know that he would be proud of the young men Tanner and Sawyer have become. Again, we are extremely honored to receive this donation in memory of Steven”.
The youth athletic fund was set up as a memorial to the late Steven Marshall, who was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident in 2017. Steven was a volunteer, coach, assistant, statistician, mentor, and friend to many during his time in youth sports in Johnson County. Thanks to the many donations from the community, local businesses, family, friends, and others, we are able to continue Steven’s legacy of love for youth sports throughout Johnson County. Steven believed that youth sports participation made a great impact on the lives not only of his two sons but also many of Johnson County’s youth, says Hensley
Steven’s family would like to acknowledge the generous nature of the community. Our community is truly comprised of loving, kindhearted, and generous people. We hope to continue to help youth athletic programs for many years to come. We are extremely appreciative of every donation and every prayer that has been lifted up for Steven and his family’s behalf, reports Hensley.
This is the second year of donations, and to date, the Memorial fund has donated $5500.00 to Johnson County youth sports programs and touched the lives of hundreds of young athletes. “What a blessing it has been for us to give in Steven’s memory; youth sports were defiantly his passion,” said Marshall’s wife, Danae. Recipients thus far have been: Johnson County Little League, JC Youth League Football and Cheer, JC Youth Basketball League, Middle School Baseball and Middle School Softball, and now, Middle School Football.
The fund will continue to solicit your help as we look forward to assisting youth sports programs well into the future. Donations can be made online at StevenMarshallFund.com and/or through the Memorial Fund at Farmer’s State Bank. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.
100% of all donations go to support our county’s most important assets, our kids and grandkids.