Per local five-year-old Josie’s request, downtown Damascus will soon be the home of a new park and nature playground.
“This new park is designed to create a fun space for families to come and play at the nature playground, have a picnic along the Virginia Creeper Trail, or just relax under the shade trees,” said Julie Kroll, the Recreation Program Director for the Town of Damascus.
According to Kroll, the site is currently under construction and is on track to open to the public fall. The property, located across Beaver Dam Creek from the Damascus Town Park, on the east end of Trestle 16, was donated to the Town of Damascus in 1986 by Lissetta Wright.
Wright gifted the property to the Town of Damascus in 1986, requesting that it be established and maintained as Roy Wright Park in memory of her late husband.
Thirty-seven years later, Roy Wright Park will be the home of Josie’s Nature Playground, a family-friendly park for creative, nature-based play that will include a playhouse, mud kitchen, twin slides, a log balance beam, stepping stumps, a pretend fire pit, and a buddy bench.
After two years of treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer, Josie is now cancer-free following her recent six-month checkup. Josie’s wish to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia was to “add something really amazing to our town so that she can make five friends.”
Josie’s family is helping to build the playground, from coming up with the idea to overseeing the design and managing volunteer workdays. “Josie missed playing with other kids so much during treatment and wants something that will bring the kids out of the woodwork to come and play with her,” Josie’s mother Kelley said.
Josie’s Nature Playground has a dedicated team of volunteers helping to make the project a reality. “This park gives kids a new opportunity to experience nature firsthand, right here in town, in a natural and safe setting,” said Richard Smith, Volunteer Coordinator for the project.
To learn more about Josie’s story, visit her Facebook page, Josie Beth’s Journey. For project updates and to get involved, join the Facebook group Josie’s Nature Playground Development Team.