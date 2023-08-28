Legendary singer and musician Clint Howard will take his place on the Mural Mile in Mountain City on Saturday, September 2. The unveiling of the Clint Howard Mural will take place at 12:00 noon at the Johnson County Bank at 241 West Main Street as part of the annual Long Journey Home weekend. According to Jens Kruger of the renowned Kruger Brothers, Howard’s honor is entirely earned. “They introduced this music to millions of people around the world. The real unaltered unfiltered music.”
Howard shot to fame alongside Doc Watson and fellow Johnson County musicians Clarence “Tom” Ashley and Fred Price after the release of their album Old Time Music at Clarence Ashley’s. This unlikely story of stardom began with musician and archivist Ralph Rinzler wandering the parking lot at the 1960 Union Grove Fiddlers Convention, searching for banjo player Clarence Ashley whose 1920s recordings had appeared on Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music, which had emerged from obscurity at the dawn of the 1960’s folk revival. Rinzler found Ashley jamming with his friends Clint Howard on guitar and Fred Price on fiddle, and their sound was so striking he convinced them to record an album. They, in turn, convinced him to include their friend, an unknown guitar picker out of Deep Gap, NC, named Arthel “Doc” Watson.
According to artist Cristy Dunn, the director of The Johnson County Center for the Arts and Fred Price’s granddaughter, they had first to find a location to record it. “My Nanny didn’t like for them to be ‘ringing that old music’ in the house, and Clint and Tom’s wives didn’t like it either, so they went to this little house behind Clint’s, and that is where they recorded Old Time Music at Clarence Ashley’s. And Clint’s wife complained that they had dirtied every quilt she owned trying to get the acoustics right.”
The album, which also launched Doc Watson’s career, evoked the fields and mountains of the Appalachian region as nothing had before. The Kruger Brothers were not the only ones who were struck by its authentic sound. Bob Dylan lists it as a major influence on his work, and Jerry Garcia traveled to Johnson County to learn how to play in the style of Tom Ashley. Rinzler, who was booking the 1963 Newport Folk Festival, invited the four men, and soon they were sharing the stage with Dylan, Judy Collins, John Lee Hooker, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, and Peter Paul and Mary.
Kruger remembers Howard telling him how during this time, they couldn’t believe the audience’s response. “They were playing a show in San Francisco one time, and the audience wouldn’t stop clapping. Clint turned to Doc and asked ‘Are they making fun of us?’”
That is what makes the rest of the story so remarkable. With his friends, Clint Howard played Carnegie Hall and then returned to his farm in Shouns to take care of his cows. From 1963
through the early 1980s, they traveled coast to coast and toured Europe. They played, the audience went nuts, and then they would come home. Back in Johnson County, Howard drove the school bus, worked at Maymead, and raised beans and a little tobacco. He’d go wow the crowds in Los Angeles or Washington D.C. and come back home again.
Humility is what grounded them and made them so influential. According to Kruger, who was first exposed to old-time music in Germany, the performers who became stars in the traditional sense did so by “Pushing their music away to make it more commercial. The Grand OI’ Opry was very restrictive, but these guys sounded like nothing anybody had ever heard.” Howard’s blues-infused Old Man at the Mill is astonishing in contrast to the glossier sound of Jim and Jesse or Flatt and Scruggs. “Because he came up farming in the Appalachians when he sang, there is a realness that can’t be captured unless you lived it,” Kruger continues. “Nothing artificial. Like a homegrown tomato.”
Howard passed away in 2011, but his legacy is carried on by local musicians, including Fred Price’s son Kenny, who played and toured along with his father, Howard, and Howard’s son Clarence. Price tells a story of traveling with the band that so precisely captures what made this group of musicians so remarkable and real and so marvelously Johnson County it could almost be an epitaph.
“We were going to record The Ballad of Finley Preston, and we rode the bus to Boston, and then Joe Wilson met us there in his VW bus, which ended up getting a flat. Joe had no jack. So there was me and Clint, and Clarence, and my Dad standing on the side of the road. Clint says, ‘Why don’t we just pick up this thing, and Fred can put the tire on.’” Shortly a highway patrolman rolled up at the sight of three men holding a VW bus in the air while a fourth changed the tire. He watched in silence and then asked, “Where are you from?” “Tennessee,” they answered. He nodded and, without saying a word, returned to his car and drove away.