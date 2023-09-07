Every Labor Day weekend, something special happens in Mountain City, Tennessee. This year was no exception. The small town came alive for three days to celebrate its annual Long Journey Homefestivities under the title Acres of Stories and Songs.
While Friday evening saw downtown filled with people enjoying Buskin' on Main Street, many were equally excited to be on hand to witness the unveiling of a mural created just for the event.
"We are celebrating our ninth annual Long Journey Home festival, celebrating Johnson County's influential impact on the history of county music," said Cristy Dunn, Director of Johnson County Center for the Arts, during the unveiling ceremony on Saturday.
"This year, we will unveil our tenth mural," Dunn said. "This mural honors Clint Howard, a musician, storyteller, and farmer."
Dunn explained during her opening speech that Clint Howard was a beloved Johnson County resident and, along with Fred Price and Clarence' Tom' Ashley, "put the folk in folk music."
"I am very proud of our mural and all the people who had a part in creating it," said Dunn.
Dunn mentioned many in the community came together to work on the mural.
"We had children as young as four, and senior citizens participate," said Dunn.
In addition to community support, some of Clint Howard's family helped paint the mural honoring their loved one.
"One day, several of Clint's family members came in and helped paint the mural, which was very special," said Dunn.
During the ceremony, Dunn thanked the many sponsors and artists who helped make this year's mural happen, "Thank you to everyone," she said. "We could not do this without you."
In addition to the Junior Appalachian Musicians playing music for a large crowd assembled, Clint Howard's old-time style of music was honored by the Price Family and Friends Band.
"We have the most talented people in Johnson County," said Mayor Jerry Jordan. "The artists and the musicians. It's wonderful to see all the smiles on everyone's faces, enjoying today."
The mural will be permanently on display on the outside wall of the Johnson County Bank.
While discussing the privilege of having a Long Journey Home Mural grace the walls of the local bank, Chris Reece, CEO of Johnson County Bank, said, "We are so proud it's going to be on the bank. This is nice."
For more information longjourneyhome.net