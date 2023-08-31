This year's Long Journey Home: Acres of Stories and Songs weaves a cultural tapestry of land, heritage, and music, which is the beating heart of the Appalachian region.
"All the musicians we celebrate farmed," says Cristy Dunn, the director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts and a Long Journey Home board member. "The land and the music are almost inseparable, not just here but for a lot of people with Scots-Irish roots. The land is sacred. And the music is very connected."
Clint Howard, this year's primary honoree, along with Fred Price, Tom Ashley, and Doc Watson, galvanized the folk music revival of the 1960s. Their groundbreaking recordings of old-time music were revered by Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger and mapped the way for rising Appalachian stars like Tyler Childers and Amythyst Kiah. In an interview with Pete Seeger, Howard spoke about juggling life as a touring musician and farmer. "I keep a little cattle, 50 head. My wife she takes care of that cattle when I'm touring, her and the boy. And in the winter, we make music."
Long Journey Home kicks off Friday evening when Mountain City's main street will come alive as music rings out up and down the street. Young musicians are a major part of Buskin on Main. Many are a part of the vibrant Junior Appalachian Musicians program headed by Mike Taylor and mentored by a who's who of local musicians. Local performers like Kenny Price and Lois Dunn, whose contributions to and roots in the musical heritage of the county-run deep, will be found playing and singing as well. Food trucks will provide a range of nosh, as will Local's Deli, which will remain open as long as the music plays.
Saturday's schedule begins with the unveiling of the latest mural in the Mural Mile. Honoring Clint Howard, the mural will also feature the unassuming little greenhouse on Clint's property that played such a major role in bringing the music of the mountains to millions of people around the world. This is where Howard, Tom Ashley, Fred Price, and Doc Watson recorded the seminal album Old Time Music at Clarence Ashley's. Not only was it Doc Watson's first album, it also propelled the three Johnson County artists onto the world stage, a stage from which their influence is still felt.
Howard, Ashley, and Price all had farms near one another and started playing together as neighbors and friends. Following the mural unveiling, performances at each of the men's homes will celebrate that tradition. Kenny Price and Jerry Moses will be performing Clarence "Tom" Ashley's music in the famous clawhammer style that so electrified the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia that he traveled to Johnson County to learn it. The second musical event takes place at Clint Howard's farm, where Jack Proffitt and Friends will be performing Howard's music in the spot where it began. Saturday's performances will conclude, as always, with a performance at Fred Price's homeplace, where the Price Family and Friends will perform. In addition to irresistible guitar playing and singing, Lois Dunn will also be serving up soup beans and cornbread.
In an inspired bit of serendipity, the evening will continue at and around Heritage Hall as the iconic Mountain City Fiddler's Convention returns to where it began 100 years ago. Music inside and jamming outside and all around Heritage Square concludes the day.
Gospel music, an integral part of old-time, bluegrass, and country, will take center stage at the final event on Sunday. The Front Porch Pickers, The Price Family, The Potter Family, and Narrow Road will perform separately and together, concluding with a rousing sing-along of Will the Circle Be Unbroken.
The Long Journey Home Weekend celebrates the musical heritage of Johnson County in the manner of the artists who put it on the map. Busking, front porch singing, and fiddler's conventions are the way the art form spread. As local bluegrass star Kody Norris, the organizer of this year's fiddler's convention, recalls, "Clint was always around playing locally, at the Cranberry Festival, or doing things for the Chamber of Commerce. Then, when I was 13, I saw him at Merlefest, and he had the whole audience sitting in the palm of his hand, loving everything he was doing." Norris would go on to perform with Howard in the days before he broke big on his own. "I feel so fortunate to have got to share the stage with him so many times and see him in action… I'm so thankful our paths crossed, and I would probably not be doing what I'm doing today if it had not been for my time spent with Clint Howard."
SIDEBAR
Schedule of the Long Journey Home Weekend
Friday, September 1
6 - 9 p.m. Buskin' on Main:
Saturday, September 2
12 p.m. Mural Unveiling: Acres of Stories and Songs, Johnson County Bank
1 p.m. Kenny Price and Jerry Moses at the Clarence "Tom" Ashley Homeplace
2 p.m. Jack Proffitt and Friends at Clint and Clarence Howard Farm
3 p.m. The Price Family and Friends: My Home in the Mountains at the Fred Price Homeplace
5 p.m. Mountain City Fiddler's Convention at Heritage Hall / Heritage Square
Sunday, September 3
2 - 4 p.m. Sunday Singing at Heritage Hall
All events are free, and maps to all venues are available at the Johnson County Center for the Arts