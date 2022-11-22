Local businesses rallied together on Saturday to support Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Shelter at the second annual Community Christmas at the Forge. Many local artisans and direct sales vendors were on hand to help patrons shop local and support a great cause.
The event was hosted by Barks and Bubbles and Southern Paws Designs. A portion of the vendor fee went to the shelter, admission was free, but visitors were asked to bring a gift for a shelter pet.
People from all over the community came to show their support. “The event was very successful for Rescue D.O.G.,” said Tammy Bunton, owner of Southern Paws Designs, “we received a huge amount of donations.” In addition to monetary gifts, visitors brought cat food, dog food, toys, collars, blankets, and all manner of pet needs and treats. One person even gift-wrapped their donations in little bags with red tissue paper. The items collected during the event will be delivered to the animals at Rescue D.O.G shelter on Christmas Eve.
“Shirley from Shirley and J.P’s Chicken House will use her truck to deliver all the donations on Christmas eve,” said Nina Richards-Lane, owner of Barks and Bubbles. Richards-Lane emphasized the importance of not ignoring the animals during the busy holiday season. “Dogs get forgotten during Christmas, people get busy with the holidays and their families, and they don’t think about the animals, but they have needs, too,” said Richards-Lane.
Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary was established 22 years ago to help rescued animals find a forever home. “Everything Melissa does is off volunteers, donations. We wanted to support her,” said Richards-Lane.
Rescue D.O.G and End of Life Sanctuary owner Melissa Gentry are grateful for the continued community support. “I am so humbled and thankful today for the kindness of our amazing community. Residents rally around the rescue and are ready to step up and help the animals when we are in need. It is an amazing feeling to know we have an army behind us,” said Gentry.
Donations for the Christmas Eve delivery are still accepted and can be dropped off until Christmas eve at Barks and Bubbles. For more information, www.rescuedogendoflifesanctuary.org or on FaceBook.