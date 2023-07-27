The Tennessee Department of Transportation is celebrating forty years of funding the Litter Grant Program to keep Tennessee roads beautiful. The program was established in 1983 to assist local counties in the effort to remove litter. Each year over five million dollars is allotted to the program for counties to use the funding for initiatives that include litter and tarp law enforcement, cleanup and recycling events, and litter prevention education campaigns.
Fans of scenic byways report some of the most scenic roads are located in Johnson County, Tennessee. To keep the roads pristine and picture perfect, local residents have worked hard the last few years removing litter.
“We live in such a beautiful place," said Joellyn Smith of the Litter Chicks. "It is a shame to see trash and garbage on the roads.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s latest Visible Litter Study, littering in Tennessee has decreased by 12 percent since 2016.
“I have been noticing less litter,” said Smith. “Bob Carlough said to me, ‘You are affecting change in the county; Big Dry Run is not as littered as it used to be.”
When discussing the progress towards reducing litter in Johnson County, Smith is quick to point out that no one person could accomplish so much. Rather it is community involvement that is making all the difference.
“People want to help clean up Johnson County,” said Smith. “More and more Litter Chicks are joining up. Even though I started on my own, just cleaning up some roads, friends encouraged me to advertise on Facebook. Dennis Shekinah has been such a support; he has really gotten the word out. We have stickers and all kinds of fun stuff.”
When the community came together on Earth Day, almost 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from Johnson County. Those numbers are just on the local level. On a statewide level, the efforts towards reducing litter are paying big dividends. TDOT reports the statewide approach removes an average of 11,243 tons of litter annually. A third of that amount was headed for landfills.
“In addition to funding, the positive impact of TDOT’s Litter Grant Program is amplified through local government partners who invest additional resources and by individuals who contribute tens of thousands of volunteer hours,” said TDOT Transportation Supervisor Denise Baker.
Those thousands of hours have been impactful to Johnson County as volunteers locally are making a difference, and there are no plans for stopping. In fact, a huge clean-up event is right around the corner, and volunteers are needed.
“Anybody can join. It makes a difference, and it’s fun,” said Smith. “Our big lake cleanup is September 16, 2023.”
For more information, Litter Chicks on Facebook and for more information about TDOT Litter Grant Program https://www.tn.gov/tdot/environmental-home/environmental-highway-beautification-office/beautification-litter-grant.html.