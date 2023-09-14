The Johnson County Senior Center celebrated its monthly Veteran’s Café with hot dogs with the works, baked beans, potato wedges, and an assortment of delicious desserts.
After the pledge of allegiance and national anthem, the Veteran of the Month, Bob Misciwojeski, was honored by receiving a plaque sponsored by Johnson County Bank from Dr. John Payne, the President of the Senior Center Board, and fellow veteran David Stout.
Also, during this month’s event, Derrick Paduch of Modern Woodmen not only presented the Senior Center with the $2,500 check from its matching grant BBQ fundraiser but also with donations of much-needed kitchen supplies for the Veteran’s Café and other upcoming events.
“We are so grateful for Modern Woodmen’s and everyone’s support,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “Our Vet Café is a thank you to our veterans, and we hope these events encourage and remind them of how much we care.”
Upcoming Changes:
Due to scheduling conflicts, the Veteran’s Café will be meeting the FIRST Wednesday of the month starting in October.
Upcoming Fundraiser for local veterans
Peace Mountain Ranch (PMR) is a new, local 501(c)3 that works to provide a “Veteran-to-Veteran healing experience” through time out on the ranch, participating in “equine engagement, mental/emotional connection, [and] spiritual counseling.”
PMR will be holding its “Raise A Glass” fundraiser on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at the Villa Nove Farm & Vineyard in Butler, TN. The fundraiser includes a meal (pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, and drink), wine tasting, and cheese tasting. Tickets are $50 per person if purchased before September 15. To learn more about this event, visit peacemtnranch.org.
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883. You can also vote for your favorite veteran for Veteran of the Month on our website.