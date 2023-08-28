Since one in four pregnancies end in loss, many have experienced the pain and grief of losing someone. Although it can be difficult for friends and family to talk about, the need for support is important.
In an effort to raise awareness and provide an opportunity for grieving ones to find solace, one local group wants to create a Cherub Garden Memorial at Sunset Memorial Park.
“We are trying to raise funds for a bench for people to go to remember their babies,” said Imogene Dotson. “It will be a place for parents and others who are grieving the loss of a child to go for comfort and healing.”
Dotson and Diane Darocha have supported National Infant Loss Day locally for a number of years. “Diane got this started locally in our county several years ago.”
“We are a group of women who have lost a child or infant, or we are grandparents,” explained Dotson. “We always get together at Sunset Mausoleum. We have a speaker, and people who want to talk about their loss can speak if they so desire.”
Past memorials included a balloon ceremony, but this year the group will have candles to light for a lost loved one.
“We have battery-operated candles for people to light,” said Dotson.
In addition to a pagoda bench, organizers are hoping to collect enough funds to add a water garden and memorial bricks hopefully.
“Our plans include a water sculpture, bronze signs, and bricks engraved with a child’s name for a lasting memorial.”
National Infant Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is October 15. The annual event gained awareness in 1988 when then-president Ronald Regan designated October as the month for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness. In 2002 the October 15 Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Campaign began after several women petitioned the federal government as well as the governors of each of the 50 states resulting in 20 signing proclamations recognizing October 15, 2002, as the first observance of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (PAILRD).
Today, all 50 states yearly proclaim the day, with eight states enacting permanent proclamations. These states are Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, and South Dakota.
To donate to the Cherub Memorial Garden, send donations to
Hux/Lipford Funeral Home
c/o Memorial Cherub Garden
300 West Main Street
Mountain City, TN 37683
423-727-9221