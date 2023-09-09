Local Girl Scout Troop 1000 celebrated a rite of passage for ten young ladies. The fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church was filled with a large crowd of proud family and friends who came out to support their loved ones in a special bridging ceremony.
"I am super excited, as this is really the first formal bridging ceremony we've had," said Troop Leader Ashley McElyea. "We had a semi-formal before COVID. Ten girls are bridging today. I hope they enjoy it."
A bridging ceremony celebrates each Girl Scout's achievements and celebrates individual growth as they walk over the bridge to the next Girl Scout level.
"Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout's life," explained McElyea. "It's a defining moment when a Girl Scout becomes aware of her achievements and is ready for new adventure and responsibilities."
"I am excited," said Sopheria. The 11-year-old was all smiles as she talked about what the ceremony meant for her personally. "It means I am growing up."
Although the participants were pleased to start a new chapter in their young lives, the families in attendance couldn't be prouder.
"I am very emotional," said Maria Repass. The mother of three wanted to make the day's activities memorable for her daughter, including bringing pizza for everyone to share after the event.
"These are memories you can't make every day," she said.
In addition to parents, several grandparents were on hand, expressing how wonderful it is to see future generations experiencing the same thing their daughters did.
"My granddaughter is turning from a daisy to a brownie," said Whitney Wilson. "I'm excited. I am very proud of her and my daughter. My daughter is now a troop leader."
The ceremony started with a special play designed to help everyone in attendance experience what it means to be a Girl Scout. Brownie and Daisy leader Kaley Mulder, led the girls in a skit explaining how much work and dedication are required to achieve the next level.
"They have worked so hard, a lot of time, a lot of sacrifice, and I am so proud of them," she said as she presented certificates and a new vest.
As the ceremony ended, each girl proudly wore her new vest and meandered through the crowd to show off her certificate.
Troop 1000 has been very busy during the last year. The troop made giving back to the community a top priority. The Girl Scout Pledge of trying to 'serve God and my country to help people at all times' was exemplified by each member as they participated in fundraising for various charities. Some of the activities to assist local organizations included helping at a local rescue shelter, collecting donations for people in need, and stuffing Christmas boxes for impoverished children across the globe.
"I think it's such a good program," said Repass. "My daughter loves her friends. She looks forward to all the activities."
The evening was completed with a potluck dinner and a special treat of cake created just for the event with a big rainbow and a bridge on top of it.
The event was considered a great success, and all in attendance took home memories to be treasured forever.
For more information or to join, contact Ashley McElyea at gs.troop01000@gmail.com