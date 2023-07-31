Odds and ends
Every now and then, I stumble across a book in the library with a title that just begs me to read it. It doesn’t matter what the subject or target audience is. If it looks interesting, I will check it out. Pun intended. Here are a few of those books.
How to Catch a Yeti, Adam Wallace, E WAL
When the Catch Club Kids hear about the legendary Yeti, they head to the mountains to prove it really exists.
The Day it Snowed Tortillas – El Din Que Nevaron Tortillas: Folk Tales Told in Spanish and English, Joe Hays, J 398.2 HAY.
A collection of tales from New Mexico, these stories have been told since the Spanish came to the new world over 400 years ago.
Eek, You Reek!: Poems About Animals that Stink, Stank, Stunk, Jane Yolen, J 591.47 YOL
The title says it all.
How to Raise a Wild Child: the Art and Science of Falling in Love With Nature, Scott D. Sampson, 508.076 SAM
Recent research shows that experiences in nature are essential to growth. But today’s children spend much less time playing outside than their parents did. This book shows how kids’ connection to nature changes as they mature.
Rabbit Tobacco and Mountain Farms: Tales from the Good Old Days in the Tennessee Mountains: a Treasury of 20th Century Memories, 976.8 RAB
Inquisitive minds want to know, what the heck is rabbit tobacco? This book is a great read for the whole family to share.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don't want your name used, please let us know.
