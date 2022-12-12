LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Cozy Mysteries With a Culinary Twist
A cozy mystery is a story, usually a murder mystery, where sex and violence occurs off stage, and involves amateur detectives in a small, socially intimate community. If it includes a cook, and maybe a recipe or two, you have the culinary twist. Granted, this is not great literature, but cozy mysteries are fun to read. Although these stories are written for adults, they are also suitable for older children.
Cozy Mysteries
Double Fudge Brownie Murder, Joanne Fluke, F FLU
Hannah Swenson finds Judge Colfax beat to death with his own gavel, and now she is the number one suspect. Contains 25+ recipes for sweet delights. There are more than twenty cozy mysteries by Joanne Fluke in the library.
Honey Roasted, Cleo Coyle, F COY
One of the coffee-house series. Bakery owner Clare Cosi is planning her upcoming honeymoon when murder interferes. Her friend, “Queen” Bea Hastings, is found dead on the sidewalk and it looks like she fell from the roof of her high-rise building. The police are thinking it was an accident or suicide, but Clare knows it was murder. Includes many recipes.
Ming Tea Murder, Laura Childs, F CHI
Theodosia Browning’s boyfriend Max has organized a gala opening for an exhibit of eighteenth century Chinese teahouse artifacts for the Gibbes Museum. Everything is going well until Theodosia discovers the dead body of museum donor Edgar Webster. Complete with recipes and a listing of tea publications, websites, blogs, and tea sellers.
Murder a la Mode, G. A. McKevett, F MCK
P. I. Savannah Reid’s craving for tasty treats comes second only to her appetite for adventure. Her friends have arranged for Savannah to compete on a reality show called “Man of My Dreams.” When one of the shows producers is found dead in the walk-in freezer, apparently felled by a carton of Killer Fudge ice cream, Savannah gets to work. Does not contain recipes.
