LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Christmas Stories
Christmas stories for all ages are popular, and the library has a lot of them. We also have Christmas movies and music available for checkout. So snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate and check out these holiday themed items.
Christmas Books, Movies, and Music
Frosty the Snowman, various artists, CD 148
Eight Christmas songs with a Frosty theme.
Christmas With the Stars, various artists, CD 136
Twenty-two Christmas songs.
Christmas of Many Colors, Circle of Love, DVD 1715
Daddy Parton and his clan are determined to get enough money to buy Mama the wedding ring she’s long waited for. When a blizzard threatens the family homestead that goal seems unreachable, and a young Dolly considers a musical career.
The 12 Days of Christmas in Tennessee, Alice Faye Duncan, E DUN (board book)
Enjoy a Tennessee Christmas with Carly as she hikes the Smoky Mountains, dances to bluegrass music, tastes Nashville’s famous hot chicken, and meets more than one Elvis Presley.
Silver Packages: an Appalachian Christmas Story, Cynthia Rylant, E RYL
Each Christmas a boy named Frankie waits beside the train tracks for the Santa Train. Frankie hopes for a very special gift to be tossed to him from the train.
A Winter Dream, Richard Paul Evans, LP F EVA
Joseph Jackson is the twelfth of thirteen kids, all of whom are employed in their father’s advertising agency. When it seems like Joseph is going to be named his father’s heir, his brothers force him out of the family business, and out of Denver. Joseph joins a Chicago ad agency where his creativity helps him to quickly advance. He also meets April, a kind woman with a secret. Can Joseph conquer his troubled past to make his dreams come true with April?
A Rocky Mountain Christmas, William W. Johnstone and W. A. Johnstone, PB F JOH
This western story finds Matt Jensen on a train three days before Christmas. Hoping to rescue their leader, an outlaw gang has caused an avalanche that buries the mountain pass, and parts of the train, in snow. Matt struggles to save the survivors and make it home for Christmas.
