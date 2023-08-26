Good vs Evil
The struggle between good and evil in literature is as old as writing itself. Although the definitions of good and evil vary between cultures and time, good is generally thought to be desirable, and evil is to be avoided. In some stories, the “good guy” may not be obvious, but subtle clues may be present. Western movies famously used white hats for the good guys, and black hats for the bad guys. Whether it’s cowboys and Indians, or cops and robbers, the classic battle between good and evil shows no signs of slowing down. You may enjoy the stories below about this epic battle.
The Berenstain Bears and the Ghost of the Forest, Stan Berenstain, E BER
Brother, Sister, and Cousin Fred are off on a Bear Scout camping trip, but they think they saw a ghost in the forest.
Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, DVD 184
After King T’Challa’s death, Black Panther and his allies must battle a challenger for the throne and forge a new path for Wakanda.
Fractal Noise, Christopher Paolini, NEW F PAO
It’s July 25, 2234, and the crew of the Adamura discovers a 50 kilometer-wide pit that is not natural on an uninhabited planet. Who made this hole in the ground? For some, the discovery is the opportunity of a lifetime. But for one, it is a desperate attempt to find meaning in an uncaring universe.
An Evil Heart, Linda Castille, NEW F CAS
On a crisp autumn day, Chief of Police Kate Burkholder responds to a call to find a young Amish man killed with a crossbow. As Kate investigates the murder, she hears rumors about the victims dark side. Are the rumors true?
Hostile Territory, William W. Johnstone, NEW F JOH
Jamie McCallister and Preacher join a young woman on a quest to find a fortune in gold and silver hidden by Jim Bowie. All they have to do is survive a cutthroat gang of outlaws, a murderous gang of deserters, and a band of very hostile Comanche warriors.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683