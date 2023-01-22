LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Let it Snow
Snow can be pretty when it’s falling and newly on the ground. It can also be a royal pain when you have to clear your driveway or dangerous to drive in it. Authors have long used snow as an element of their stories to add a sense of danger or to set a winter scene. Johnson County is in an area and at an altitude that provides some snow most winters, but usually not too much from each snowfall. County snowplows do a good job keeping roads clear enough to drive on. School children love snow days because the schools close. Yea snow days! Enjoy the stories below that prominently feature snow.
Snow Stories
How the Weather Works, Michael Allaby, J 551.5 ALL
From the science of weather to weather forecasting folklore, this book explains the basics of weather. Snow and sleet are explained on pages 38 and 39. Includes experiments for growing snowflakes and measuring the amount of snowfall.
Winter Tracks in the Snow, Janet McDonnel, E MCD, currently on the Winter Books cart
It’s a cold winter in the forest, and Mouse is bored. He decides to go outside and discovers tracks in the snow. Mouse follows the tracks hoping to meet and play with new friends. Who will he meet?
Snow-Bound and Other Poems, John Greenleaf Whittier, 811 WHI
This is the classic poem telling the story about a family surviving being snowed in. Even when you are snowed in, family is there to help and support you. This is the type of poetry for those that don’t usually like poetry.
Let it Snow, Nancy Thayer, F THA
Christina Antonion owns a toy shop in Nantucket. When her landlord unexpectedly raises her rent before Christmas, Christina doesn’t know how her shop will survive. Will she thaw the freeze in her landlords heart and save her business?
Everest, DVD 398
Based on actual events. Follow two expeditions attempting to climb Mount Everest. When an extreme snow storm hits, climbing becomes secondary to survival.
