LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Back to Basics
There is a system for how items in the library are arranged. Each item has a tag on the bottom of the spine that identifies the book category and where it is shelved. The two major groups of books are adult and juvenile (J or Y) books. Categories within these two groups include: Fiction (F), nonfiction (Dewey decimal system), biography (B), large print adult fiction (LP F), and Easy reader (E) books. The first three letters of the author’s last name follow each group. There are signs on the end of each row listing the category of books in that row. There are also sections for new books. If you need help, please ask at the desk.
New Books and Movies
Stinetinglers, R. L. Stine, New J STI
Ten short stories from the master of scary tales for young readers.
Puppy Rescue Riddle, Catherine Nichols, New J NIC
A trip to Adopt Your BFF Shelter becomes an adventure when a storm floods the area. Four boys jump in to help move the dogs to higher ground, but one puppy goes missing.
Cheddar off Dead, Korina Moss, New CD MOS (audiobook)
Book 1 in a new series introduces Willa Bauer, owner of a cheese shop. Willa discovers the local food critic stabbed to death with a cheese knife from her shop and becomes the prime suspect.
Not My First Rodeo, Kristi Noem, New B NOE
The NY Times bestselling book about the life of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. More than just a book about politics, follow the daughter of a farmer who can’t help choosing the hard path through life.
Top Gun: Maverick, DVD 119
After more than thirty years as a naval aviator, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchel returns to Top Gun to train a group of pilots for an almost impossible mission.
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683