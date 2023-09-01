LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

This means war!
Human history is full of conflict. Pick a time, any time, and somewhere someone is likely to be fighting. Get enough people together and a conflict becomes a war. And what are they fighting about? It usually boils down to either greed, revenge or power. War is messy. It’s better to fight on the other guy’s turf to minimize damage to your own. War can also be good for a country’s economy. The Russian economy is currently seeing a boost due to the war with Ukraine. War, real or fiction, is also an economic boon for authors. War stories are set in every possible location and time, and may include elements of romance and mystery. Here are a few stories about conflicts that you may find interesting.
When Pigasso Met Mootise, Nina Laden, E LAD
Pigasso and Mootise are artists, neighbors, friends, and rivals. When their rivalry causes problems, they build a fence to separate their properties. Each artist paints their own side of the fence, creating a masterpiece, and reminding them that friendship is the real work of art.
Moon Over Tennessee: a Boy’s Civil War Journey, Craig Crist-Evans, J CRI
In the spring of 1863, a thirteen-year-old boy accompanies his father when he joins the Confederate army. This is the story of that boy’s journey into war, and the horrible climax at Gettysburg that forever changed his life.
Hacksaw Ridge, DVD 1749
The true story of Desmond Doss, an army medic in WW II who didn’t carry a gun. Despite being wounded multiple times, he evacuated wounded soldiers from behind enemy lines, saving 75 lives.
The Civil War: an Illustrated History, Geoffrey C. Ward, 973.7 WAR, also in the Reference section
From New Mexico to Vermont to Florida, more than 3 million Americans fought, and more than 600,000 died, in the Civil War. A new technology, photography, was there to capture this war like never seen before.
One Hundred Victories: Special Ops and the Future of American Warfare, Linda Robinson, 958.104 ROB
A look at special operations combat experiences in Afghanistan. This shows what a tiny band of warriors could, and couldn’t, do on the wild frontiers of the next-generation wars.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683