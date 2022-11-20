LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

More New Deal Programs
In response to the high unemployment during the Great Depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt instituted a number of public works programs. The Civilian Conservation Corps. was the most well-received, with an 82 percent public approval rating. Two similar programs, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the Public Works Administration (PWA), operated from 1933 to 1943, were not as popular. All three programs had a significant impact in Tennessee. In Johnson County, the WPA built schools in Shady Valley, Shouns (now gone), and Crackers Neck, and over 200 miles of roads were built or improved. The WPA also built airports and zoos, among other projects across the country. The PWA built 70 percent of educational buildings in the country, as well as 65 percent of public buildings, 65 percent of sewage treatment plants, 35 percent of public health facilities, and 10 percent of roads, streets, and bridges. With millions of people employed and billions of dollars spent on projects, these New Deal programs had a tremendous impact on America during the approximately 10 years they operated.
Books and Movies
The Roosevelt’s an Intimate History, PBS, DVD ROS (top shelf of DVD section)
Profiles Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt and the history they helped to shape.
The Great Depression and the New Deal: America’s Economic Collapse and Recovery, Anne E. Schraff, J 973.917 SCH
Discusses the devastating effects of the 1929 stock market crash on the American economy and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s programs to restore the nation’s financial health.
1929: the Year of the Great Crash, William K. Klingaman, available by special order
A popular accounting of 1929 based mostly on first-person reports from newspapers, periodicals, and books, covering economics, music, sports, literature, and politics.
New Deal or Raw Deal?, Burton W. Folsom and Alan Skylar, audiobook available at reads.overdrive.com
This book presents a different, and not flattering, viewpoint on Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal programs
