LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Most people would look at a clock to tell the time, and that is adequate for their use. But physicists know that time, as we understand it is an illusion. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) sets the time standard for our country, and it’s a tough job. The passage of time is affected by many factors, gravity being one. Time slows down as gravity increases. The NIST laboratory in Boulder, CO, is about a mile in elevation, has slightly lower gravity than New York City, and time is slightly faster there than in New York City. Time in GPS satellites is also faster than on earth and needs correction to maintain accuracy. NIST measures time to an accuracy of about one second in 30 million years.
Time may be used by authors as an important part of a story plot. Stories can be set in the past, present, or future, or in any combination of these. H.G. Wells' The Time Machine (audiobook, J CD WEL) used time travel to the past and future to explore what was and what may happen to human society. Here are a few stories where time is an important part of the story.
The Time Pirate, Ted Bell, J BEL
Sequel to the best seller Nick of Time. Nick McIver travels to WWII England to defeat a Nazi invasion and to Revolutionary War America to help George Washington.
The Time Keeper, Mitch Albom, F ALB
The inventor of the first clock is banished to a cave and forced to listen to the voices of all the people who came after him. Many centuries later, he is given his freedom as Father Time, tasked to teach two people the meaning of time.
A Time to Love, Barbara Delinsky, LP F DEL
Arielle Pasteur hopes to find solitude on a private West Indian beach but finds herself sharing the beach with celebrity photographer Chris Howe. Will she find love?
The Time Traveler’s Wife, DVD 1169
Clare has loved Henry her whole life. Henry has a genetic mutation that causes him to live life uncontrollably, traveling in time. Clare tries to build a life with her true love despite the challenges.
A Brief History of Time, Stephen Hawking, 523.1 HAW
Stephen Hawking explores the origins of the universe, how time flows, and the eventual fate of the universe.
