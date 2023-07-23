LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Hobbies are fun
Have you ever done something just for fun? Maybe you like to collect or create things as a hobby. Some hobbies, like collecting fine art, require a lot of money. Some hobbies, like knitting, need little money but may require more of your time. The great thing about hobbies is that you decide how much time and money you spend on them. Since you’re doing it for fun, it doesn’t matter what other people think about it. Hobbies can also boost your mental health. This week’s books are about fun activities that you can adopt as a hobby.
Insects and Spiders, Steve Parker, J 595.44 PAR
Insects and spiders are all around us, but we don’t usually pay much attention to them unless they intrude into our space. The life cycle of insects can be fascinating, and collecting them requires very little cash or expertise.
Science is Magic, Steve Mould, J 507.8 MOU
Packed with over 40 magical science tricks, you will learn how to perform the trick and why it works.
At Home with Thimbleberries Quilts: a Collection of 25 Country Quilts and Decorative Accessories, Lynette Jenson, 746.46 JEN
Quilts are collectible and can also be fun to make. Includes instructions for making 25 quilts that range in size from wall hangings to bed-sized.
Easy-to-make Cloth Dolls & all the Trimmings, Jodie Davis, 745.5922 DAV
Written for both beginner and more advanced crafter, the book includes the basics of making soft body dolls, a list of tips and sources, 23 doll patterns, step-by-step instructions, and 50 patterns for clothing and accessories.
Mason-Dixon Knitting Outside the Lines: Patterns, Stories, Pictures, True Confessions, Tricky Bits, Whole New Worlds, and Familiar Ones, Too, Kay Gardiner, 746.432 GAR
Mason-Dixon Knitting Rule Number 1: “knitting is spoze to be fun.“ “None of this is rocket science.“ This second Mason-Dixon knitting book contains 30 knitting projects with tricks of the trade and stories behind the projects.
