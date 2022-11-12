LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

The Civilian Conservation Corps
The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was created during the Great Depression to fight unemployment and was one of the most successful parts of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) New Deal. FDR submitted a request for the program to Congress on March 21, 1933. It was approved on March 31, and the first CCC employee was hired on April 18. The CCC hired young (18 – 25), unmarried men to perform manual labor for conservation projects and development of natural resources. Pay was set at $30 per month, with $25 being sent directly to the man’s family. Housing, food, clothes, and medical expenses were also provided. Notable CCC workers include actors Raymond Burr, Walter Matthau, and Robert Mitchum, baseball hall-of-famer Stan Musial, and pilot Chuck Yeager. Due to WWll, the CCC was shut down on June 30, 1942, but it was never officially terminated.
Books about the Great Depression
The Great Depression: an Interactive History Adventure, Michael Burgan, J 973.91 BUR
During the Great Depression in the 1930s, America faced one of the biggest crises ever to hit our country. The stock market crashed, many banks closed, businesses were closing, and many people lost their jobs and homes. Can it be fixed?
The Great Depression: America in the 1930s, T. H. Watkins, 973.917 WAT
What was the Great Depression and how did it begin? What was the impact on the average American? What did the government do to fight the effects of the Great Depression? Learn the answers to these questions and more.
The Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck, F STE
1940 Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction. Follow the Joad family, a poor tenant family driven from their Oklahoma home by drought and economic hardship during the Great Depression. They are traveling to California where good paying jobs are supposed to be available, only to find that workers are being severely exploited.
