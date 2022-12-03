LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Holiday Eats
Around the world a holiday, any holiday, is the time to cook food to share with family and friends. Many recipes are handed down from parent to child, and adventurous cooks are continuously making up new recipes. With the importance of food, it makes sense that people would begin to write down recipes and compile them into books. Cookbooks are always good sellers, and the library has a large selection of them. Whether it’s Tuesday’s family dinner, or a Christmas feast, you’ll find recipes for every occasion and skill level at the library.
Cook Books
The Everything Kid’s Cookbook: From Mac and Cheese to Double Chocolate Chip Cookies – 90 Recipes to Have Some Finger Licking Fun, Sandra K. Nissenberg, J 641.5 NIS
Have fun baking things like Halloween Spider Bites, the World’s Best Brownies, and Make-a-Face sandwiches. Recipes for all skill levels.
My Book of Christmas Recipes, Kathleen Thompson, J 641.568 THO
This illustrated book of Christmas recipes is perfect for young cooks.
Paleo Cooking From Elana’s Pantry: Gluten-free, Grain-free, Dairy-free Recipes, Elana Amsterdam, 641.5 AMS
The Paleo diet emphasizes meat, vegetables, seafood, fruit, and nuts. People with gluten or lactose intolerance, or some food allergies, will find recipes suited to their needs.
Gooseberry Patch Christmas, Book 16, 745.5 GOO
Over 70 Christmas recipes, as well as decorations, crafts, and scrapbooking ideas.
Julia’s Kitchen Wisdom – Essential Techniques and Recipes From a Lifetime of Cooking, Julia Child, 641.5 CHI
Julia answers questions from home cooks about cooking techniques. How many minutes should I cook green beans? How do I skim off fat? What is the perfect way to roast a chicken?
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 109, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683