What is poisonous?
Everything is poisonous. Water and oxygen do not readily come to mind when you think of poisons, but at high enough concentrations, they are deadly. The difference between a poison and a non-poison is the amount and length of time you are exposed to it. You may have heard about the recent controversy over aspartame, an artificial sweetener, which is now considered (by some) a potential carcinogen. Statistical analysis of test data indicates that there may be a link between consumption of aspartame and cancer. The key word is may. Testing was performed at relatively high doses that did not reflect normal consumer usage. Should you limit or quit consuming products containing aspartame? Wouldn’t hurt. Are you going to get cancer if you continue consuming aspartame? Maybe. But people have been getting cancer since, well, forever. The decision is yours. Poisons are the central theme in this week's stories.
Fancy Nancy, Jane O’Conner, E OCO
When Nancy picks flowers for Ms. Glass’s surprise party, she gets a surprise of her own, poison ivy!
Amazing Poisonous Animals, Alexandra Parsons, J 591.69 PAR
With full-color photos and illustrations, this unique nature book shows how animals use poison to kill prey and scare off predators.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, DVD 418
Disney’s classic story is about Snow White, the most beautiful woman in the land, a jealous queen who tricks her with a poisoned apple, and seven friends that try to save her.
Poison for Breakfast, Lemony Snicket, Y SNI
Mr. Snicket has a new mystery to solve. He didn’t want to, but it was put on his plate right before him.
Poison: a Novel, John T. Lescroat, F LES
A Dismas Hardy story. Abby Jarvis is accused of killing her employer, Grant Wegner. Dismas takes on the job of defending her, only to find that he is now a target.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don't want your name used, please let us know.
