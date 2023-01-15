Last week we talked about older book series for young readers. This week is for adults.
The series below started more than 50 years ago and have survived the test of time. From mysteries to westerns, these series are worth another read. There may be technologies that are no longer in use, or people performing jobs that no longer exist, but this adds a historical feel to the story. So curl up in your favorite reading spot and enjoy these series.
Old Series for Adults
Perry Mason Mysteries, Erle Stanley Gardner, F GAR
The book series was first published in 1933 and was followed by TV series in 1957 and 2020. There are a total of 82 novels and 4 short stories about murder cases. Perry never lost a case in books, but did lose one case in the early TV series that wasn’t reversed on appeal.
Zane Grey Westerns, Zane Grey, F GRE
Grey’s western stories made him the first millionaire author. With more than 90 books published from 1909 to 1963 (Grey died in 1939 but manuscripts were published after his death), and a TV series (Zane Grey Theatre), his stories continue to be popular.
Lord of the Ring, J. R. R. Tolkien, F TOL, also in paperback F PB TOL
The popularity of The Hobbit and Lord of the Ring series led to a very popular movie series. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien wrote The Hobbit in 1936 and followed with the Lord of the Ring trilogy in 1954 and 1955. These stories have been popular for many decades, and will likely continue to be popular well into the future. These books earned Tolkien the title of Father of Modern Fantasy.
Robot and Foundation Series, Issac Asimov, special order
Issac Asimov was a very prolific writer, with more than 500 books written or edited, and more than 380 short stories. His Robot series, first published in 1940, has 6 novels and 37 short stories (I Robot was made into a movie). The Foundation Series was first published as short stories in 1942, and later collected into novels, has 14 books. A professor of biochemistry, it’s probably easier to list the subjects he didn’t write about (not many). He was considered one of the Big Three science fiction authors, with Robert Heinlein and Arthur C. Clark.
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683