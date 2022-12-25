LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS
We lost many authors in 2022. You may recognize some, and may have even read their book(s). For some authors writing is their main job, while for others, writing is secondary to their main career. Here are ten authors we lost in 2022 who’s writing was a secondary job. Other books from the authors may also be available.
Authors We Lost in 2022
Naomi Judd, singer and actress: River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope, B JUD WIL
Sidney Poitier, actor, director, and diplomat: This Life, B POI
Bob Saget, actor, comedian: Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, special order
Madeleine Albright, Secretary of State, diplomat, and political scientist: Fascism: A Warning, 320.53309 ALB
Olivia Newton John, singer and actress: Don’t Stop Believin’, B NEW
Richard E. Leakey, paleoanthropologist, conservationist, and politician: The Origin of Humankind, special order
Loretta Lynn, singer and songwriter: Me and Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: my friendship with Patsy Cline, audiobook CD LYN
Angela Lansbury, actress and dancer: A Life on Stage and Screen, special order
Kirstie Alley, actress: The Art of Men (I prefer mine al dente), special order
Dwayne Hickman, actor, TV executive, producer and director, Forever Dobie: the many lives of Dwayne Hickman, special order
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 109, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683