Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
I just want to point out that locals participating in nationwide First Day hikes actually did so right here in Johnson County. Johnson County may not have a state park, but we do have plenty of beautiful hiking trails, including the Laurel Creek Trail, Gentry Falls Trail, Iron Mountain Trail, Appalachian Trail, and non-motorized trails at Doe Mountain Recreation Area. You don’t need to leave the county to get out and stretch your legs while enjoying nature.
Now, take a hike.
Jen Skarsaune