Letter to the Editor
Vandalism at the park
This is a reply about the vandalism that happened at the park. If our kids had something, anything to do in this town maybe they wouldn't be doing things like this. Our mayor and town council members should invest more time in finding recreational activities for our kids which are the future of our community. Mountain City has not done anything in that area. Maybe if we had a bowling alley or an arcade or both our children wouldn't be in and out of the courts. There is nothing for them to occupy their time here so that leads to mischief and a revolving door at the courthouse. I don't understand why the citizens vote the same people in office when they do not take interest in the future of our small town which are our children. Just like our homeless people, the town received monies for homeless problem here but we still do not have a homeless shelter. We need better leadership and our leaders now need to do a better job for our community.
You have my permission to place this in the next edition of the tomahawk as a reply to the vandalism article. Seems like all they want to do is punish our kids after they get in trouble instead of finding ways to keep them from getting in trouble in the first place.
Andy Nelson