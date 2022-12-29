MEC Board of Directors
Dear Editor,
My concerns are very straightforward. Is there a risk of community members being without power for days, if not weeks? Was the Mountain Electric Cooperative, (MEC) Board of Directors told the Cooperative could face bankruptcy because of their financial decisions? We all should be concerned about these things. Yet, the Board refuses to provide answers and requested records.
The MEC website stresses how the Cooperative is “democratically controlled” by its members. You can't overstate the importance of this fact because those who buy electricity from the Cooperative are considered members and part-owners of the Cooperative.
The members elect the Board of Directors to represent them. This means the Board is supposed to answer to the members. I ask all members to consider these facts and decide for themselves if the Cooperative is “democratically controlled” by the members.
As a member, the Board will not permit you to attend the monthly MEC Board of Directors meeting. Your elected board members are not allowed to tell you what they discuss in these meetings or how they vote on your behalf.
If you want to address your Board about a concern, you must ask for their permission to speak directly to your elected Board of Directors. If they permit you to talk to the Board about your concern, you must leave before the Board holds any discussions about the matter you just presented.
If you ask for records to prove or disprove information you are hearing, the Board will refuse to provide you with those records. In my opinion, the Board’s actions prove they have no interest in the democratic control of the Cooperative by the members.
Respectfully,
Dennis Root