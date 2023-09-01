The town of Mountain City became a major destination as more than three hundred motorcycles and trikes drove into Ralph Stout Park for a wreath-laying ceremony during the 2023 Legacy Ride.
The Legacy Ride is an annual American Legion function connecting American Legion Riders for a great cause. The event encompasses cities and towns across America, with a mission to support The American Legion’s Legacy Scholarship. Since its inception in 2006, over sixteen million dollars has been collected to provide scholarships for children of post-9/11 veterans who died on active duty or have a combined disability. More than 536 Legacy Scholarships have been awarded to date. Event organizers are hoping this year’s ride will be even more successful.
“Last year, we have collected $1.3 million dollars. We have set a goal for $1.5 million,” said Bob Hensley, National Liaison to the National Marketing Commission. “As of the Mountain City stop donations, we know we are over a million dollars. The question is, how much over?”
While the final total of monies donated remains to be seen, the excitement of being a destination on the Legacy Ride will last for years to come. The event was attended by a large crowd, all desiring to be part of history in the making.
National Legacy Ride Director Mark Clark was on hand to express a few words of appreciation for all the support from the riders and participants.
“We won’t have a real head count until a little later but have had 390 riders register and ended up with close to 300 motorcycles and 362 riders coming into Mountain City,” said Clark. “They ride for the cause, not for applause. They ride for the children.”
Local government officials also showed their support for the mission. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter and the town of Mountain City’s Mayor Jerry Jordan were both on hand to present a wreath at the Memorial Wall located at Ralph Stout Park as part of the ceremony.
Jordan camped out early in an effort to catch the riders coming into town, with his phone in hand poised, focused, and ready to post a live stream of the event on Facebook. Since event organizers had set up a variety of food for attendees to enjoy, the mayor took a few minutes to indulge in the treats.
“I have been out here since seven this morning and indulged in some of the biscuits and coffee and breakfast items event organizers have set up,” said Jordan.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Legacy Scholarship fund may contact Frank Bass, Johnson County American Legion Post 61 Commander, Bob Hensley, Post 61 1st Vice Commander, or any Post member.
As the riders made their way out of town one by one, there was little doubt of its success, not to mention putting the town of Mountain City once again in the spotlight.