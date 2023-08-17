Many musicians dream of stepping on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, and one local band got to experience the dream come true. The Kody Norris Show experienced its Grand Ole Opry debut on August 9, 2023.
“I would have waited a million lifetimes to be asked to make our Grand Ole Opry debut the way it happened," Kody Norris said. "To play the Ryman and the Grand Ole Opry within the same month is literally a dream come true."
The band was recently playing at the Ryman Auditorium when a special visitor joined them onstage. The ‘Queen of Bluegrass’, Rhonda Vincent, stepped up to the microphone and invited the popular bluegrass band to play at the Grand Ole Opry.
Fans of the popular band were thrilled to see one of their favorite groups step on to what many considered the pinnacle of achievement. But many followers were not surprised the Show was given the privilege, as many felt the group was born for the big time.
“You didn’t have to go to the opry to be stars. You were born stars! God made you that way!” said Virginia Hodge in a recent post on social media.
Many more devotees expressed similar feelings and appreciation for the band’s signature style of bluegrass.
"Best act I’ve seen on the Opry in a loooooooooong time!!!! It was so refreshing to hear REAL music!!!” posted Cookie Lee on social media, adding, “You are all incredible!!!!”
As the popularity of the group continues to grow, so do the accolades and awards.
The band has been presented with many awards, including the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’, but the accolades did not stop there. The Kody Norris Show also received awards for Instrumental Group of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album 'All Suited Up' (2021) charted at No.7, and 'Rhinestone Revival' charted at No.8 on the Billboard charts.
The Kody Norris Show recently released their highly anticipated album Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records. As a special treat for fans, the album is available in a limited-edition orange vinyl.
"To have an album coming out on vinyl is something all musicians dream about, but the fact that Rebel Records is offering the classic black and an exclusive Sunburst Tangerine vinyl just adds to it," said Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. "We hope you’ll collect both today."