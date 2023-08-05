Journey to Empowerment is requesting community support this weekend. On Saturday, by the local Walgreens and across from Mountain Electric, residents will see JTE volunteers holding signs encouraging donations. Monies collected will be utilized to assist the local homeless population.
Everyone deserves safe housing to go to at night, but some in Johnson County do not have a place to call home. Shawna Greer founded JTE after noticing homeless people seeking shelter behind her business. Early efforts to provide compassion included offering blankets to ensure they had at least a cover for the night. What started as a simple gesture of human kindness has grown into an organization dedicated to a mission.
While discussing how much the need for assistance for the homeless in Johnson County has grown," Greer said. “Our most recent ‘Point in Time’ survey saw an increase in homelessness in our county of over 200% in the past two years.”
In an effort to fill the needs of basic human necessities, JTE offers resources to help the person in need get on their feet. The organization offers not a handout but rather a way to help the needy become secure in their living conditions while working toward permanent solutions for their housing situation.
Journey to Empowerment formed a partnership with the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH), and the union applied for funding specifically for Johnson County. Funding of $250,000 was awarded over 36 months to be used to establish an outreach of the ARCH in Johnson County. Shawna Greer serves as a housing case manager, Kim Alexander as an intake coordinator, and Teresa McElyea assists with street outreach.
"We understand the security, stable, safe housing, and employment brings to those in our community,” said Greer. “We are excited to have this resource in Johnson County. If there is a way to help those in our community get back on their feet, that is healthy not only for our community but for our economy as well."
The organizers want the community to know how critical support is needed currently.
"As we are awaiting the funding from the Federal Government at this time, we have begun a waiting list which already has over 20 people looking for assistance to begin the process of safe, stable housing, many of whom have children and families and are in danger of losing their current housing,” said Greer.
The hard work and efforts of JTE have been impactful for several Johnson County residents who have found themselves in a desperate hour of need. However, the group is looking for community support to help even more currently in need.
“Currently, much of our funding sources are very restricted by HUD, said Greer. “We are hoping that monies raised through the roadblock will be of benefit for emergency shelter and assistance during the winter months especially. “
For more information, contact Shawna Greer ARCH located at Action Coalition 138 E. Main Street, Mountain City, TN. 423-342-3891