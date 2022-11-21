On October 27, 2022, Johnson County Schools CTE Supervisor Herbie Adams welcomed TCAT-Elizabethton President: Dr. Hicks, TCAT-Elizabethton Vice President: Richard Church, JC Commissioners, Mayor Larry Potter, and other guests to dine and learn about the partnerships between JCHS Career Technical Education and Northeast State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology programs offering certifications to the students of Johnson County.
The informational session was catered by “Rock star,” Chef Travis Heath, and the JCHS Culinary students, as Adams referred to him. Adams recalled how amazing the meal was, hence the “Rock star” title.
The Programs of Study are vital areas of education that offer hands-on and classroom instruction in various fields. These courses and their instructors include Agriculture (Thomas Boyd, Tracy Dugger – who is also the NE State Agricultural Instructor, Rick Wilson (who is departing in December), and Kathleen Wilson (who will be taking Wilson's place); Architecture and Construction (Lee Cole and Robbie McCulloch); Business Management and Administration/Finance (Stacie Jennings and Greg Reece); Health Science (Sonya Hammons and Tina Reece); Hospitality and Tourism (Travis Heath); Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security (Adam McClain); Transportation (Ricky Shaw); Science Technology Engineering and Math (Kasi Dishman); and Teaching as a Profession (Heidi Kerley). The above courses are taught during the day and are open only to JCHS High School students while attending high school.
The certifications offered as a part of the dual enrollment with Northeast State and TCAT are CAN, EKG Tech, Pharmacy Tech, ASE, Serv Safe, OSHA 10, PMI, and NC3.
The newest addition to the program is the Diesel Powered Equipment Technology course which began in June 2020 and has recently congratulated their first six soon-to-be graduating classmen consisting of students and adults. This is a part-time, night-time course.
Adams said, “they are shooting for a Cosmetology program – IF approved,” at JCHS CTE, as TCAT-Elizabethton does offer this program, but there are currently over 500 students on the waiting list.
And, with the new Meat Processing Facility on the horizon in Johnson County, it only makes sense to develop a curriculum in Meat Science and Butchering. After the safety portion of the course, which will include how to handle meat properly, a substantial amount of the education will be on-the-job training. Perfect for workforce development! “The county has allocated money to build a facility school system to furnish an instructor for the Meat Science/Butchering program where farmers can bring their livestock (alive), including deer, beef, sheep, hogs, and goats,” stated Adams, but no poultry.
The SPARC (Supporting Post-Secondary Access in Rural Communities) grant; and ISM (Innovative Schools Models). Funding sources for these programs include – Local CTE, an allotment from JOCO Education to be used towards maintenance and consumables; Perkins grants, a percentage for student travel and equipment, Career Students Technical Organization, and about 5 percent is used on professional development. Grants vary in amount, and the allotted time grant money can be used, how it can be used, where it can be utilized and isn’t always guaranteed, but is “greatly appreciated,” noted Adams.
Adams included, “TCAT-Elizabethton has said IF we can get 15 students for evening/night class soon, a new Industrial Electricity course could be offered”. This would emphasize large-scale electrical work, such as manufacturing and commercial, and would be available to adults and students. For additional information and sign-up, please reach out to Herbie Adams at (423) 727-1867 or hadams@jocoed.net.