In 2008, Volunteer Tennessee launched the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative to recognize outstanding volunteers in each of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Each county has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in appreciation for their volunteer service and impact on their respective community.
For many Johnson County residents, pitching in and helping others is a way of life, and the community is fortunate to have so many young individuals who value serving others.
Bethany McFadden
This year Bethany McFadden is being honored as the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Youth Award recipient. Her involvement with numerous organizations, as well as her willingness to go above and beyond to help others, has benefitted many within her community. A senior at Johnson County High School, Bethany is an active member of numerous clubs, including the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Student Council, 4-H, and is currently serving as Vice President of Future Farmers of America.
As an FFA officer, Bethany has had the privilege of getting more youth involved in giving back. Earlier this year, she attended career day and advocated for agriculture, spent time in elementary classrooms reading to younger children as part of Farm Bureau’s Ag Literacy Week as well as volunteered through 4-H to assist with 4-H Farm Day; these are just a few examples of her service.
Bethany’s determination, involvement, and service have touched and impacted many throughout the Johnson County community. Bethany plans to attend East Tennessee State University to pursue a career as a physical therapist, where she will continue to help others.
Christi Gentry
Christi Gentryis is honored as the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Adult Award recipient. Christi has a passion for helping youth and goes above and beyond her role as assistant principal at Johnson County High School.
In addition to fundraising for scholarships and volunteering at athletic events, she strives to be a positive role model for the youth and community she serves. As a board member of the Johnson County Junior Appalachian Musicians, Christi’s involvement has been instrumental in preserving the rich musical herniate in our community as well as providing youth opportunities to learn how to play a variety of musical instruments.
Starting from a grant, the program has grown with the goal of providing scholarships for involved youth. Christi also actively volunteers with the Johnson County Positive Thinkers, coordinating the Santa’s Helping Hands project to provide Christmas to community youth and families in need. Through her time as an educator and her service, Christi has positively influenced and made richer the lives of many within Johnson County.
Volunteer Tennessee is coordinating the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the State level and will be celebrating each of the nominees in a ceremony on April 2, 2023. Volunteer Tennessee is the twenty-five-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State. For more information about Volunteer Tennessee and the Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards, please visit www.volunteertennessee.net.