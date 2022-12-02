Johnson County FFA recently competed in three events.
1. District Conduct of Chapter Meeting. 1st place
Team members: Landon Greene, Isaac Lewis, Lyric Fritts, Isabella Furches, Julia Crews, Destiny Stout, Katie Timbs, Nate Sutherland
2. District Parliamentary Procedure. 2nd place. Team members: Julia Crews, Isabella Furches, Hailey Chant, Amy Gunter, Bethany McFadden, Jasmine Cunningham
Both of these teams will move to the Regional competition
3. FFA Horse Judging at MTSU
2nd in the region and 10th in the state out of 76 teams.
Team Members: Katie Timbs, Julia Crews, Madisyn Farrow, Meleah Johnson, Trinity Johnson, Katie Lipford, Faith Dowell, Amy Gunter