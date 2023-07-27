Twenty different organizations in Johnson County received a community enrichment grant totaling $91,365 during a special award ceremony. Thanks to the generosity of the Johnson County Community Foundation Board and the East Tennessee Foundation, the organizations now have some additional resources to help their individual causes.
The mood was festive at the Johnson County Senior Center, where the event was held on Monday, July 17. Kicking off the ceremony was the Johnson County Community Foundation chairman Caroline Roark.
“We are thrilled to be here,” said Roark. “Twenty different organizations are represented here today. We know this grant money is impacting Johnson County specifically. This is a big day for us and an exciting day for us.”
The Johnson County Community Foundation board was established in June 2001 through the work of the Johnson County Champion Community Committee and the generous gifts of time, vision, and resources by a group of Johnson County residents committed to strengthening communities and improving the quality of life for Johnson County residents.
“We appreciate this community,” said Roark. “We are so thankful we can give back; it’s a ripple effect.”
The ripple effect of giving was evident during the award ceremony as each recipient took a few minutes at the podium to express how the money will be used. The groups receiving the grant money were as diverse as the landscape of Johnson County. Funding was spread across the county and will be used in a wide variety of different ways. From small children to teenagers, to the homeless, seniors, musicians, and art lovers, every population was included to benefit from the money.
One local group, Johnson County Rescue and Emergency Medical Services representative, mentioned how appreciative the group is to receive the funding and how impactful it will be.
“We are going to use this money to purchase a ventilator,” said Matthew Cornett, Assistant Director of Johnson County Rescue and EMS. “We have grown, and our paramedics are certified. We are literally mobile ICU units. We hope you never need it, but this ventilator can save a life.”
Every representative from each of the twenty organizations expressed appreciation for all the generosity received. Not just monetarily but the caring and volunteer spirit Johnson County is known for.
“Everyone at East Tennessee Foundation is so proud of Johnson County Community Foundation working so hard for Johnson County,” said Jill Murphy representing East Tennessee Foundation. “We are proud of all the organizations that make this such an amazing community.”
Grant award winners are as follows.
1. Barter Theatre
2. Friends of Forge Creek
3. Friends of the Library of Johnson County
4. Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
5. Helping Others of Johnson County
6. Hometown Service Coalition
7. Johnson County Center for the Arts
8. Johnson County Government
9. Johnson County High School (College Access)
10. Johnson County High School (Robotics)
11. Johnson County Humane Society
12. Johnson County Middle School
13. Johnson County Rescue and EMS
14. Johnson County Schools Family Resource Center
15. Johnson County Senior Center (Exercise equipment)
16. Johnson County Senior Center (MyRide)
17. Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center
18. Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County
19. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
20. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (Johnson County 4H)
For more information http://www.easttennesseefoundation.org/grants/johnson-county-community-foundation