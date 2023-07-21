At the Monday, July 10 budget meeting, Johnson County Commission approved the proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget. This new budget includes a 40-cent tax increase from $1.81 to $1.21, which is the first tax increase in seven years.
County Mayor Larry Potter reported that the budget passed with nine votes for and five votes against, with one commissioner absent.
During the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, several Johnson County residents spoke out about the tax increase, voicing concern about how residents on fixed incomes will struggle with the tax increase.
“Household inflation has hit everybody hard,” Potter said. “From the gas pump to the grocery store. There are costs we don’t control, and people don't realize.”
Other than the rising cost of expense items like office supplies and electricity costs, Potter shared that several hidden costs to the County include autopsies, which have increased to $38,000, and the Child Detention Center, which will cost the county about $45,000 this year.
“I don’t like the tax increase either,” Potter said. “But we have to do it, unfortunately. This is what it takes to keep our local government maintenance to keep our system up and going.”
A 40-cent tax increase is significant, and Potter reflected that the jump may not have been as large if the tax rate had been gradually increased in previous years. “We probably should have done so much along each year, but there hasn’t been an increase in seven years,” Potter said.
Compared to other counties of a similar size, Potter shared that Johnson County’s new tax rate is still among the lowest, although the 40-cent increase might be one of the largest in the state.
During the budget meeting, Commissioner Megan McEwen brought up another option to increase county revenue by raising the local sales option tax in Johnson County to an even percentage. Currently, the total sales tax is 8.5 percent, and the local options sales tax is 1.5 percent, meaning that 7 percent of purchases go to the State, while only 1.5 percent goes to the County.
Uneven percentages are rounded up to the next dollar at the register, but the State isn’t obligated to send the extra half percent back to the County. Director of Accounts Russell Robinson said that pre-COVID, this half percent has conservatively cost the County $500,000 in lost revenue.
Potter shared that the only way to change the local options sales tax is via voter referendum, which will be on the August 2024 ballot.
“When you look at the others, maybe it’s not bad after all,” Potter said. “Compared with the others, we’re not that bad.”
The approved budget is available for download at https://www.johnsoncountytn.gov/. The County Commission will meet again in the Upper Courtroom at the Johnson County Courthouse on Thursday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m.
Approximate Property Tax Increase
According to County Trustee Lisa Crowder, approximate property taxes will increase as follows: