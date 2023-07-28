Johnson County Airport is hosting the 7th Annual “Moonshiners” Powered Para Glider (PPG/C) Fly-In from August 1 to August 6 in Mountain City. What started as a couple of old friends catching up with a weekend of paragliding has grown into an annual week-long event boasting up to three hundred fifty piloted gliders and guests enjoying the mountainous scenery, camping, live music, vendors, and all that Mountain City has to offer.
Dave Garris, Manager of Johnson County Airport, expects as many as 200 pilots in attendance this year from all across the United States and Canada. Vendors and food trucks are lined up to serve guests throughout the week. With live entertainment, including Blue Grass on the menu for Friday night, a Rock Band, and fireworks on Saturday evening, there promises to be something for everyone.
As always, there is no charge for the public to attend. Whether you pack a picnic to park along Airport Road or pull up a chair near the main tent, all are welcome to enjoy this aerial fete. For participants, the cost is $20 per pilot per day and $10 for additional adult, non-flying guests.
Future events at the airport include the RC Jet Precision Aerobatic National Championship Aug 24 – Aug 28 and Fall Vibes Over Mountain City the weekend of Oct 15.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) is celebrating 100 years of national championship, with five classes of competition planned over four excitement-filled days. The entry fee includes storage in the hangar. Additional information regarding class sequences with details, cost, and registration can be found at www.jetaerobatics.org.
Fall Vibes over Mountain City is hosted by Mountain City Skydiving. Participants will enjoy a tandem skydive experience at a discount rate. Last year’s inaugural event included 568 jumps throughout the weekend.
Residents may also enjoy observing drone testing scheduled at the airport the week of Aug 7 by Department of Defense contractors.
Johnson County Airport is a longstanding member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA), and Tennessee Aviation Association (TAA). As a public-use general aviation facility, it features a 4,498-foot x 75-foot paved runway, a fully furnished Fixed Base Operations office, rental, and courtesy vehicles, 110LL fuel, and pilot supplies.
For more information about the Fly-In and other events, contact the Johnson County Airport Manager at jcairport@icloud.com.