Main Street, downtown Mountain City, was once again packed Friday night as Johnson Countians came out to support the 14th Annual Joe Joe Barlow Scholarship fundraiser. The classic car and bike show easily drew the largest crowd yet, as spectators and participants lined the streets and enjoyed seeing all the classic, muscle, and vintage cars, hot rods, and of course, an impressive display of motorcycles.
The Joe Barlow Scholarship program was created after the tragic death of Joe Barlow, a twenty-year veteran of the Johnson County EMS, in 2009.
“This is such a great turnout,” said Nancy Bentley, Barlow’s sister. “We have been doing this for 14 years, and it is wonderful to see all the support from the community.”
As people admired the vehicles, many discussed how special it is to live in a community that cares about each other.
“Small towns like Mountain City are hard to find anymore,” said John Wayne Jeffries. “This community always comes together to support a good cause.”
The community rallied together, providing entertainment and prizes for the event’s activities. Not only did the support help a great cause, but it was also a way to honor the memory of their friend and family member who died all too soon.
“We have been friends for a long time,” said Don Snyder, owner of Big Bad Wolf Motorsports. “We wanted to do our part. Our community really comes together when we need to. Danny Herman Trucking sponsored the trophies for the car show, and we provided the stage for the Johnson County Knights show, and we sponsored the motorcycle trophies.”
Proceeds from the evening cruise-in, as well as the Joe Barlow Memorial Ride, held the following morning, go to the Joe Barlow Scholarship Fund. Bentley explained that, as has been the case in the past years, the purpose of the scholarship is to help high school graduating seniors seeking education in the medical field.
“Last year, we were able to do four scholarships,” said Bentley. “A few years ago, it was only two; it keeps growing. The plan this year is to do as much as we can with the proceeds.”
