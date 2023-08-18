"I have been raising bees since I was this high," said Charles Dan Osborne while motioning with his hand about the height of the dining table. "I was maybe five when he put a suit on me for protection. But my dad would just put his hand into the honeycomb; he never got stung. Not one time."
The longtime member of the Johnson County Beekeepers reported a lot has changed for beekeepers across the county, but the love of bees and honey hasn't been altered over time.
However, one thing is new for the beekeepers' members as the club hosted its first-ever Black Jar Honey Contest. The highly anticipated event was held on Tuesday in the meeting room of the Farmers Bureau on South Shady Street. The excitement was palpable as new and veteran beekeepers gathered to celebrate all things bee.
"I want to thank everyone for bringing your honey," said Johnson County Beekeeper President Janice Friend. "I really appreciate that all of you did this. With this being the very first black jar event, I was worried no one would show."
The worries were all for naught as fourteen different jars of honey were entered into the contest. After registering their honey jars, each participant sat, expecting to learn which honey would be given bragging rights as the winner.
Prior to the taste testing, visitors to the event were given an educational presentation by Greg Gentry.
"We really appreciate Greg coming tonight," said Friend, "this year he passed his master bee-keeping class. He is now certified by the Eastern Apicultural Society."
The presentation was based on how to identify and protect bee colonies from mite infestations. After a short session on how to calculate mites in a colony by using an alcohol wash, an alcohol wash demonstration was presented. This allowed guests a hands-on opportunity to determine if their bee colony was infested with mites and to what percentage.
While folks were outside watching the alcohol wash demonstration, the judges were inside busy with the taste test.
Community members and government officials were asked to judge based on taste alone. Each jar was blackened out prior to the event by covering the container with duct or electrical tape, thereby hiding the precious contents.
"Black jar means you are not judging by anything other than the taste," said Friend to the judges.
Fourteen jars of honey incognito were set in front of the judges for tasting.
"I have never been a tasting judge before," said Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan. "I am excited."
In addition to the Mayor, judges included Chief of Police Joey Norris, Agricultural Extension Agent Billy Ward, Former EMS Chief Willie DeBord, and local Librarian Linda Icenhour.
After careful deliberation and counting the votes, the blue ribbon and bragging rights for Johnson County best tasting honey were given to veteran beekeeper Mary Schull.
"There was a lot of competition," said Shull, "I submitted two jars, a light and a dark honey. The judges chose the dark."
The event was deemed a great success and plans are underway to host the second black jar honey contest next year.