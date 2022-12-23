Johnson County High Schools Robotics closed out the first half of its season with a strong showing at the SEMS Winter Wonderland High School Tournament held December 10 at Sullivan East Middle School in Bluff City, TN.
Five Johnson County Robotics teams competed in the 27-team tournament. JCHS’s 63303B team, comprised of Lanie Mink, Anna Porter, Harris Perkins, and Sadie Hood, was ranked 7th during the qualification match before competing in the final round and finishing second place.
Asked how she thought Johnson County Robotics fair in the SEMS Winter Wonderland, Mink said, “all of the teams did very well and put in a lot of effort leading up to the event. I would definitely say it was a huge success.”
Other JCHS notables were Team 63303V, comprised of Eli Fritts, Wyatt Decker, Vanessa Perkins, and Charlie Norris, who brought home the Design Award. Team 63303D for winning the Sportsmanship Award, and Audrey Decker, who won the ugliest sweater competition held during the tournament.
JCHS’s next competition will be a signature event held in Georgia next month. They are already working on getting their robotics ready to compete and excel so we can qualify for states and, hopefully, worlds.