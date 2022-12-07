“A mixed Kruger Brothers Bag” is how Jens Kruger describes their upcoming concert at Heritage Hall on Friday, December 9. In addition to classic old-time songs and a few covers, the mixed bag will also, of course, contain plenty of Kruger’s sweeping reflective original compositions that have enchanted audiences around the world for decades. It’s a hard thing describing a Kruger Brother show, one that moves stylistically from Doc Watson and John Prine to the fusion of classical and bluegrass that marks the Roan Mountain Suite and Appalachian Concerto, but it is this very defiance of easy categorization that makes the Swiss-born Kruger Brothers such an American, and specifically Appalachian band.
Before coming here, Kruger speaks of longing for Appalachia and for the Wilkes County region he now calls home. He and his brother Ewe had discovered the music of Doc Watson, and as he puts it, “When I heard the music, it sounded like woods, very real and pure, and I thought where people play this music and make this sound, that is where I would like to be.” But even more than the sound, it was the culture and character of the place that drew him; a place he saw as celebrating innovation rather than an adherence to tradition. He recalls playing in Europe, where if you didn’t play like everyone else, you couldn’t play along, but on his first trip to America, he says, “It was like we just play music together and see where we can go with all this together.”
That freedom extended to his own compositions. “In Europe,” he says, “I needed to sound like I was from America because that is what Europeans wanted to hear, but when I came here, there was much more emphasis on what you can contribute. I realized, wow, I can actually play my music, and that’s what they want to hear. They don’t need to hear us playing Doc Watson’s music because Doc Watson already does it.”
Within a short time after the Kruger’s first appearance at Merlefest in 1997, they had relocated to Wilkesboro, and Jens Kruger began composing for his new home immediately. He describes his inspiration like “binge-watching a series that never ends,” and he is creating the soundtrack. “I give myself pictures that I make music to, a person working in the woods, or walking barefoot in fresh-fallen leaves, scenes, I write them down, and then I start creating music.”
The Roan Mountain Suite is rooted in the history of the Overmountain Men and inspired by the sweeping vistas of the balds. Morning at Deep Gap, the opening movement of The Appalachian Concerto captures the drip of water on leaves, and the hushed anticipation as the mist pulls back from the trees. But the concerto is also told from the perspective of an immigrant, Jens himself, who remains fascinated by how people from different parts of the world intermingle with the people who were already here.
This intersection of cultures is why and how the formality of a string quartet blends with the banjo, guitar, and bass of a bluegrass trio. It is the juxtaposition and clash of cultures worked into aching harmony. It is how he sees his home. “This region is so rich because of all these cultures clashing into one another.” Then he laughs. “It’s like a nuclear explosion of culture.”
His latest works encompass the vastness of America. A commission from the Union Pacific railroad resulted in Crossroads Ogden, a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the pounding of the Golden Spike at Promontory Summit, which signaled the completion of the first transatlantic railroad. Wilkes County recently commissioned the cheekily named Moonshine Sonata to further cement their somewhat disputed position as the Moonshine Capital of the world. Both pieces will be featured at the Kruger’s Heritage Hall Concert, along with music from The Appalachian Concerto, the Roan Mountain Suite, and many others. Each piece, each composition, each performance, is a part of how Jens Kruger continues to realize the vision of the 7-year-old boy in Switzerland who first heard a banjo and thought of water falling on rocks and the wind in the trees and thought to himself, “It sounds like a place I want to be.”
