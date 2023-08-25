A new program is available in Johnson County to support what many consider the county’s local heroes. Johnson County’s firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics can now qualify for a special home loan.
Homes for the Brave was a program originally designed for military families to be able to purchase a home. Along with changing the name to Homeownership for Heroes, the requirements to qualify were also modified, thereby allowing first responders added opportunities to make the dream of buying a home become a reality.
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) recently announced a new mortgage housing program designed to help first responders. Homeownership For Heroes celebrates and honors those who give their all, putting others' needs first.
“We are trying to raise awareness of the new program,” said Wes Bunch, Communications Coordinator for THDA. “The program opened this summer, and we want first responders to know it is now available.”
THDA works with lenders and realtors across the county to help first responders get into the home of their dreams, with a variety of options for assistance.
“We help quite a few people across the state,” said Bunch. “Many have trouble affording a home. They can afford the payment, but coming up with a large down payment can be difficult.”
Homeownership for Heroes has been designed to help not only with down payment assistance, but it is a type of Great Choice Home Loan that provides several attractive benefits. Qualified applicants can receive a reduced interest rate and borrow up to 100 percent of the purchase price with a VA or USDA-RD loan. Additionally, the program waives requirements to be a first-time homeowner in all areas of Tennessee for qualified military or veterans.
The mortgage program is available in all ninety-five counties in Tennessee. THDA was created by the General Assembly in 1973 as the state's housing finance agency with a mission to promote more affordable housing across the state of Tennessee. By offering loan products
through private-sector lending partners, TDHA has helped thousands of Tennesseans achieve the goal of homeownership. In 2023, 1,355 families were funded through the Great Choice Homes program.
For more information https://thda.org/homebuyers/homeownership-for-heroes.