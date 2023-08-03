Timothy Hill will return to Nashville as the representative for Tennessee’s 3rd House District, having defeated Democrat Lori Love by a margin of over 75 percent in the special election to replace former Rep. Scottie Campbell.
“I’m very grateful to the people of Johnson County for such overwhelming support,” Hill said this evening. “All of District 3 turned out well, but Johnson County was especially great.”
Hill previously represented District 3, which includes all of Johnson County as well as parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan Counties, from 2012 to 2020 before stepping down to run for U.S. House of Representatives. He lost in the primary to Diana Harshbarger, while Scottie Campbell was elected to replace him in the State House.
Campbell was forced to resign in April after an ethics subcommittee found him guilty of violating congressional policy on workplace harassment, and Timothy Hill was appointed by the Johnson County Commission to serve in an interim capacity until the August 3 special election.
He defeated Stacy Vaughn in the Republican Primary on June 22, and tonight Johnson County voted to return him to Nashville in time for Governor Bill Lee’s special legislative session on gun control, which begins on August 21. There has been speculation that Lee will call for some form of a red flag law that would allow state officials to preemptively confiscate weapons from someone deemed to be an imminent danger. Hill has stated adamantly that he would oppose such a measure, telling The Tomahawk in June that “Restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens does nothing to inhibit criminals. I will vote against any red flag laws or legislation that attempts to be a red flag law under a different name. I’m going to vote to protect our 2nd Amendment rights without question and without fail.”
Turnout for the special election was, as expected, lower than for a general election. In Johnson County, voter turnout was 15%, with 84% of voters casting ballots for Hill and 15% for Love. There was a flurry of speculation in the last two weeks based on early voting that Love could score an upset, but her actual percentage of 15.% placed her in the same range as the last two Democrats who ran for state office. Kate Craig won 14% of Johnson County Votes, and Amber Riddle 16%.
Love intends to continue to work with the Tennessee Democratic Party to increase voter turnout and awareness. “We desperately need to restore a two-party system to our state government,” she said this evening. “The campaign worked hard to get in touch with the voters in HD-3. So many of them were unaware that they live in the district due to the severe gerrymandering of the district. It was disappointing that so few turned out to vote.”