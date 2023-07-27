Pickleball lovers can rest a bit easier knowing the courts at Heritage Square in the heart of town have some extra security.
“Cameras have been installed at Cunningham Park,” said Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan during the recent City Council meeting. “They are working real good.”
The installation of security cameras was on the agenda during the June City Council meeting and was addressed due to the recent vandalism at Cunningham Park and Heritage Square in downtown Mountain City.
“The police department can look at it on their phone,” Jordan added. “If there is any vandalism, the police can zoom in and go back and see who did it.”
While the pool was vandalized previously, it was during June’s meeting the board members heard an impassioned plea from members of local pickleball players regarding torn nets at the court.
Initially, a request was made to possibly install signage encouraging people to respect the facility.
But, while the two acts of vandalism did not appear to be related or caused by the same perpetrators, the concern did bring up the need for better security and to keep a better eye on the park. Council members discussed different styles and types of security cameras to be installed at Cunningham Park.
“We received a quote from Jimmy Reynold’s security, $2,250 to install cameras,” said Jerry Jordan during the June meeting.
Carrying on the conversation, Alderman Bryan asked if the Chief of Police felt “that it would be adequate coverage” for the needs of Cunningham Park.
Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris responded, “He quoted the really high-end product. These cameras have 360-degree capability with zoom all the way.”
Alderman Shearin added the quote is for “eight cameras total, but is a "sixteen-camera system. If it comes up later, we can add more.”
“We did the eight,” said Jordan, “to cover the pickleball court, the pool, and the baseball area.”
Whether more cameras are added or if the system gets an upgrade remains to be seen. For now, the new system is up and running, and the police have an added boost to helping catch vandals.
Although the new cameras and system cost the city money, some feel that the security and the keeping a close eye on the courts given by the upgrade is well worth it.
“Everyone is real pleased. It was a good upgrade,” said Jordan.
For more information about Mountain City, please visit www.mountaincitytn.org.