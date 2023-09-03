As the weather turns cooler, many residents look forward to all the festivities fall has to offer. One favorite is the autumn decorations on downtown’s Main Street. Many folks enjoy meandering down the heart of town, getting a cup of coffee, enjoying the scenery, and taking a few photos of the pumpkins and scarecrows. But those scarecrows have been facing a severe shortage the last few years, and residents are encouraged to breathe some life back into the fall decor.
The Scarecrows on Main event has experienced some decline in popularity in the last few years. The once popular event that saw every streetlight decorated on downtown’s Main Street has dwindled to just a handful of scarecrows on several poles last year.
In an effort to save the tradition and hopefully encourage more participants, City Council members brainstormed several ideas during the last two council meetings.
“Instead of charging a fee, we could assign the pole and let people decorate it themselves,” suggested Mayor Jerry Jordan during July’s council meeting.
In years past, participants paid a modest entry fee and were provided a great start to the decorations; they just needed to add the scarecrow and some embellishments.
“We furnish the fodder, hay, mums, and pumpkins,” said Kenneth Dickens, Public Works Director, to council members.
Council members were concerned the unseasonable weather Johnson County experienced this year was not productive for pumpkin growing.
“We have the pumpkins planted,” said Dickens, “they are not doing good.”
Alderman Jason Bryan suggested during July’s meeting that council members make some changes to the current program and just let the participants provide their own pumpkins and decorations. “Just put it out there and let them decorate them,” said Bryan.
“If we supply, it will cost us more money,” added Jordan.
During the August meeting, Alderman Bryan readdressed the idea of having the ones who participate provide their own decorations and save the city some money in the process.
“How much is the cost currently?” Bryan asked council members.
The secretary for the council mentioned the hay alone is “thirty-five dollars.” While that may not seem too extravagant, the monies quickly add up to considerable cost for the city. “We spent over $300 last year” for hay alone; that amount did not include the flowers, the pumpkins, or the fodder.
Alderman Jerry Horne mentioned since this year would be handled differently than in times past, the public needed to be made aware early of the changes.
“We need to stipulate that it is first come, first serve,” said Horne. “Just come in, fill out a request for a pole, and all costs are paid by the individual.”
Mayor Jerry Jordan agreed, “We can have it. Let people decorate the poles. Let them come to town and fill out a request form, and it will be free.”
Organizers are hoping by eliminating the entry fee, more residents will be inclined to add to the festivities, and Main Street can once again be a fall destination.
