What comes to mind with the word transportation?
Perhaps the ability to see new places and experience new things?
What about the ability to live independently?
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s projected that 290 million vehicles will be registered this year. Whether it’s driving to work or visiting a loved one, the average American adult is mobile, especially in the more rural areas where vehicles are a necessity.
Now imagine losing that mobility.
Often due to chronic illness or disability, many seniors lose their ability to drive and, as a result, their independence. This loss of independence can be frustrating and lead to feelings of loneliness and depression as the individual feels isolated from his or her community.
The Johnson County Senior Center works daily to meet the growing need for accessible transportation for local seniors.
In addition to using its vans for transportation to special events or scheduled trips, the Center also utilizes them to provide transportation during the week. Monday through Friday, the van carries local seniors to and from the Senior Center, where they can participate in free classes, use the exercise room, socialize, and enjoy a warm meal. When possible, the Center’s van also takes members to essential local destinations such as the pharmacy or grocery store.
Steve Miller, one of the senior center van drivers, said, “This is not just a job; it's a wonderful service and mission. I love coming to work and helping these older folks. They have become family to me.”
Another transportation option offered through the Senior Center is the volunteer-based MyRide Johnson County Program, which provides transportation through scheduled pick-up appointments for errands such as grocery shopping, attending doctor appointments, and going to the laundry mat. “Transportation is such a huge need in this area,” Danae Watson, the MyRide Johnson County Coordinator, said. “With a background in nursing, I have seen firsthand how people miss doctor visits and can’t get their medications due to lack of transportation...I’m glad MyRide and the Senior Center vans are making it possible for our community’s seniors to attend medical appointments, pick up their prescriptions and get groceries.”
Although the MyRide program is limited to Johnson County, the Senior Center offers to help individuals set appointments with NetTrans if needed.
As the need for accessible transportation grows, the Senior Center will continue to work alongside its community to provide local seniors with safe, affordable transportation.